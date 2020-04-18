Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.74.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $100.27.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,498 shares of company stock worth $2,127,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Incyte by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Incyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $712,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $1,229,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

