Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.74.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $100.27.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,498 shares of company stock worth $2,127,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Incyte by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Incyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $712,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $1,229,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit