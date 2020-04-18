INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDEXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.01. 214,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,371. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.20.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

