Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.09, 12,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.