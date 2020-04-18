Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INO. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 20,878,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,928,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.77. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $38,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

