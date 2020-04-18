Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$2.86 ($2.03) and last traded at A$2.85 ($2.02), 490,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.84 ($2.01).

The stock has a market cap of $587.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.59.

Get Integral Diagnostics alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Integral Diagnostics’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Integral Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia. The company provides its services through a network of 53 sites under the Lake Imaging, South Coast Radiology, and Global Diagnostics brands in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, as well as through specialist Radiology Group, and Trinity MRI and Cavendish Radiology in Auckland, New Zealand.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.