Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) is Stralem & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Stralem & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 3.4% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,203,000 after acquiring an additional 299,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,275,000 after acquiring an additional 466,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after acquiring an additional 632,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $495,940,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. 3,258,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

