INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut INTL Fcstone from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

INTL Fcstone stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. 63,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $690.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.46. INTL Fcstone has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $52.23.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 504,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in INTL Fcstone by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

