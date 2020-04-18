Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) is S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.34. 464,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

