Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stake Increased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,822. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

