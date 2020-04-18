Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.43. 1,146,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,773. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33.

