Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,709,000 after purchasing an additional 78,361 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,896,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $337,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.29. 61,772,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,155,744. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

