Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,913,000 after acquiring an additional 183,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 234,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.29. 62,615,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,743,648. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

