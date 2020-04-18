Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,582 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.31% of Iron Mountain worth $21,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,457,000 after acquiring an additional 637,543 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,900. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

