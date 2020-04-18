iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.58. 7,982,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

