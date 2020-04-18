iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Trimmed by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 228,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,074,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $7.53 on Friday, reaching $287.58. 7,982,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

