iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,015. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

