iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $59.32. 8,196,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,015. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.