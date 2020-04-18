iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Decreased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 18,178,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,807,023. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $16.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

