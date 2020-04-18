iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,018. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

