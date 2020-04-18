iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 800,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,870 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $25,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. 5,062,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,971,836. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.