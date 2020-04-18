Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

ITUB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,667,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,930,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.12. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,421,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,028,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,712,000 after buying an additional 10,702,909 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $32,879,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 16,600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,534,000 after buying an additional 4,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,594,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,640,000 after buying an additional 4,524,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit