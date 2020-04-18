Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

ITUB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,667,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,930,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.12. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,421,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,028,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,712,000 after buying an additional 10,702,909 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $32,879,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 16,600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,534,000 after buying an additional 4,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,594,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,640,000 after buying an additional 4,524,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

