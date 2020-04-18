JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $38.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEE. Cfra raised Sealed Air from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

SEE traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 915,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,342. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $246,675.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Insiders have acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,946,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sealed Air by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 693,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 411,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 363,825 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251,700 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 239,076 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

