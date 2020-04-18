JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $210.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

NYSE:SYK traded up $14.70 on Wednesday, hitting $189.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,936. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.74. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

