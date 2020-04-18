JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to “Neutral”

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SCMWY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Swisscom stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.54. 10,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

