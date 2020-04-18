JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to “Neutral”

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SCMWY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Swisscom stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.54. 10,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Read More: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.