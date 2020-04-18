Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Get Kyocera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,537. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts predict that Kyocera will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kyocera (KYOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.