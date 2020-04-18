Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Given “Hold” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their hold rating on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.93.

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $7.18. 3,115,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 51.60 and a quick ratio of 51.60. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $773.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

