Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.
Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. 901,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,560. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 million, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.05. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 6.17.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 943,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.