Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. 901,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,560. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 million, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.05. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 943,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

