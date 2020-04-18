Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ LAKE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. 901,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,560. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 million, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 77,591 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

