Lakeland Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,754 call options on the company. This is an increase of 130% compared to the typical volume of 1,197 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,744,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ LAKE traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 901,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $132.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.05.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

