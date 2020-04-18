Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 148 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $21.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,279.00. 2,552,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,645. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,198.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

