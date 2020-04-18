Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $60.36. 27,368,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,842,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit