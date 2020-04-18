Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $60.36. 27,368,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,842,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

