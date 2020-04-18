Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,119,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181,438. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.