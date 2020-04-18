Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,568,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $60.60. 16,697,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,186,476. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

