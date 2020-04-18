Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,205 shares of company stock worth $27,550,840 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,303,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,874. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $132.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

