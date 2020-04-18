Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.91 and its 200 day moving average is $166.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

