Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.55. 4,866,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

