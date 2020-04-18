Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 708 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 213,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 205,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 71,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.46. 15,047,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,634,361. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.