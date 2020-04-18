Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.69. 15,897,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,395,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

