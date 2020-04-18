Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,552,000 after buying an additional 471,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.91.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.56. 5,856,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,596. The stock has a market cap of $267.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.10 and its 200-day moving average is $267.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.