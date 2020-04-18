Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 77,212 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 109,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 84,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,062,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,448. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

