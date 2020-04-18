LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,486. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.66.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

