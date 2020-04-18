Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXCLF remained flat at $$2.67 during trading on Thursday. 770 shares of the stock were exchanged. Lifull has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lifull will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifull Company Profile

Lifull Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL HOME'S PRO a communication platform; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; and Trovit, an aggregation Website.

