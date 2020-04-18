Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Lundin Mining from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

