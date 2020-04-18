Lundin Petroleum’s (LNDNF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lundin Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. Lundin Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

