LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 9,534 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. 23,150,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,445,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.