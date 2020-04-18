MAI Capital Management Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 662,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,624 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $171,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.58. 7,982,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

