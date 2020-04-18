MAI Capital Management Has $3.79 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 46.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,838,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

