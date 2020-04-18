MAI Capital Management Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded up $7.18 on Friday, reaching $87.17. 16,119,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,181,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

