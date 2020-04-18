MAI Capital Management Raises Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.36. 8,005,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,659,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

