Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.55-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. Main Street Capital also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. National Securities lowered Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais acquired 1,500 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Also, COO Jesse E. Morris acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,892.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.